Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more in the July-September period than previously estimated so that it could hold a bigger cash buffer and because of a slightly larger than anticipated fiscal shortfall.
The Treasury said in a statement it would borrow $127 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $66 billion.
The Treasury said it expected to borrow $270 billion during the last three months of the year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.