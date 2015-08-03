WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more in the July-September period than previously estimated so that it could hold a bigger cash buffer and because of a slightly larger than anticipated fiscal shortfall.

The Treasury said in a statement it would borrow $127 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $66 billion.

The Treasury said it expected to borrow $270 billion during the last three months of the year.

