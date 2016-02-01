Housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more during the January-March period than it had previously estimated, due to an increase in the cash balance and a larger financing need.
The Treasury said in a statement it expects to issue $250 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $165 billion.
The department said it expects to pay down $112 billion in net marketable debt during the second quarter of 2016.
WASHINGTON The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.