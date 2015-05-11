WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve drew together extensive plans for handling a U.S. debt default that included scheduling deferred payments and calming nerves on Wall Street by lending cash to investors, according to a top lawmaker who cited Fed documents.

In a letter from June 2014 that was obtained by Reuters, Texas Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said his staff reviewed Fed documents that showed "planning by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to minimize market disruptions if the (Treasury) Department decided to delay Treasury bond payments."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jason Lange)