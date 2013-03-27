Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
WASHINGTON Sharpshooters will begin culling the fast-growing white-tailed deer population in Washington's Rock Creek Park starting on Wednesday night, the National Park Service said.
The nighttime cull by Department of Agriculture sharpshooters in the heart of the U.S. capital is aimed at reducing the deer population to 15 to 20 per square mile (six to eight per square km) from the current level of 70 per square mile, the Park Service said in a statement.
The number of deer has soared in the last 20 years, creating a threat to plant life because the animals are eating nearly all the park's tree seedlings, the statement said.
The three-year deer-control program is critical to "ensuring the forest is able to support native plants and animals found in Rock Creek Park in a sustainable manner for this and future generations," Park Superintendent Tara Morrison said in the statement.
The Department of Agriculture sharpshooters will deploy from Thursday through Saturday at night, when the 12-mile-long (19-km-long) park is normally closed.
The number of U.S. white-tailed deer has exploded from a few hundred thousand in the 1930s to an estimated 30 million now. The growth has been blamed on a lack of predators and growth of deer-friendly residential areas outside cities.
The Rock Creek operation comes after a deer cull in a neighboring section of park in the capital's Maryland suburbs.
A federal judge this month threw out a lawsuit filed by local residents and an animal rights group to block the Rock Creek cull.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON The United States should continue to be "engaged" in international climate change discussions but the Paris climate change agreement is a "bad deal" for the country, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Sunday.
JAKARTA Indonesian rescuers, joined by police and soldiers, found one body and continued to look for 28 other people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island, a spokesman for the national disaster agency said.