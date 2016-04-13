WASHINGTON U.S. aerospace and defense gross exports increased by nearly 60 percent in the past five years, making the sector the largest contributor to U.S. net exports from 2010 to 2015, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The study by the consulting firm Deloitte said the aerospace and defense sector's exports had increased by $5 billion in 2015 and were expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2016 because of "functionality, branding, competitiveness and pricing."

“The sector is also a top employer, taxpayer and contributor to the nation’s gross domestic product, making it key to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness,” Tom Captain, who leads Deloitte's aerospace and defense segment, said in a news release.

However, the study said the outlook could be affected by a strong U.S. dollar, lower oil prices or a global recession.

When broken down by subsector, the study found that the commercial aerospace sector accounted for 83 percent of all aerospace and defense exports in 2015, an increase from its share in 2010.

It said commercial aerospace export growth was a result of strong demand for commercial aircraft from international customers, in particular in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region.

The study, which analyzed information including U.S. Census Bureau data, found that China was the largest importer of U.S. aerospace and defense exports in 2015. In 2010, France topped the list while China was fifth.

