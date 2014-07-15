Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
Employees at the national thrift store chain Goodwill discovered a 3-carat diamond ring among piles of donated second-hand clothes and shoes, and it was auctioned on Tuesday for more than $11,000.
An anonymous person made the donation last month at the Annandale, Virginia, store, stashing the ring in a Ziploc bag along with other jewelry.
The ring, a round diamond on a gold band, was auctioned on Goodwill's website.
Bidding started at $1,499. By noon on Tuesday morning, the ring was sold for $11,601.
OTTAWA The Bank of Canada may not be known for its humor but it marked the nation's 150th anniversary with a bit of whimsy, embedding a computer code in its website that lets users unlock a digital celebration.