Employees at the national thrift store chain Goodwill discovered a 3-carat diamond ring among piles of donated second-hand clothes and shoes, and it was auctioned on Tuesday for more than $11,000.

An anonymous person made the donation last month at the Annandale, Virginia, store, stashing the ring in a Ziploc bag along with other jewelry.

The ring, a round diamond on a gold band, was auctioned on Goodwill's website.

Bidding started at $1,499. By noon on Tuesday morning, the ring was sold for $11,601.

