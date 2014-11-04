WASHINGTON Newseum Chief Executive and President James Duff has resigned from the U.S. capital's museum to journalism and First Amendment freedoms, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Duff, a lawyer, will return to his previous job as director of the administrative office of the U.S. Courts, according to a statement from the Newseum. Duff, who became head of the Newseum in 2011, gave no reason for resigning.

Peter Prichard, a founding editor of Gannett Co Inc's USA Today newspaper, will take over from Duff.

The 250,000-square-foot (23,000-square-meter), $450 million museum on Pennsylvania Avenue hosts exhibitions that focus on issues of the media and the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press.

“Jim did a great job during the three years he was at the helm,” said Jan Neuharth, chair of the Freedom Forum, the non-profit foundation that built and is the largest funder of the Newseum.

The Washington Post and the Associated Press have reported that the Newseum has been struggling to cover its operating costs and has relied heavily on the Freedom Forum.

In recent years, the museum has cut jobs and has had budget deficits in the millions, according to the Washington Post.

Museum spokesman Jonathan Thompson said the Newseum was funded by ticket sales, event rentals, members, corporate donors and the Freedom Forum, and was not having funding problems.

"We’re always looking for opportunities to increase our funding so we can enhance our museum, programs and educational initiatives," he said.

The Newseum said it had increased its attendance each year since opening in 2008 and more than 800,000 people visited it last year.

Tickets cost $22.95, one the higher museum ticket prices in the country.

(Reporting by John Clarke)