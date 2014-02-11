A dog waits on the corner of 31st street and 7th avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. Dogs are arriving for the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show that starts on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gavin Reep, from Asheville, North Carolina, plays on his iPad as he sits next to his dog Stella in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cagney, a Briard, is groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Woody, a Boston Terrier, stands while being groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, competes in the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Almost 3,000 dogs were on their best behavior this week as they paraded in front of judges at the prestigious, 138th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Four group winners were named Monday, with three to come, along with Best in Show, on Tuesday.

* The herding group winner was a Cardigan Welsh corgi, out of 26 breeds in that group.

* The standard poodle was the non-sporting group winner, out of 20 total breeds in that group.

* The miniature pinscher was the toy group winner, beating 22 other dogs in the group.

* The bloodhound was Monday's first winner, besting 30 other breeds in the hound group.

* Three groups will be judged Tuesday: the sporting, terrier and working dogs.

* Overall 190 breeds and varieties are entered in the competition taking place in Madison Square Garden and Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan, including three new breeds - the Portuguese podengo pequeno, the chinook and the rat terrier.

* Hosted by The Westminster Kennel Club, the show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby.

* Judges select the best of each breed and group, culminating in the prestigious Best In Show competition on Tuesday.

* The winner of the Best In Show competition and his owner receive a trophy and go on a media tour.

* Kelso, a 7-year-old border collie, won the first Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday night. The event was notable for the inclusion of mixed breeds, though the judged competition concluding Tuesday does not include mixed breeds.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Eric Walsh)