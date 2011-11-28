Motorists are shown at gas pumps at a Chevron gasoline station in Burbank, California July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

WASHINGTON Chevron Corp will brief U.S. offshore drilling regulators on its recent oil spill off the coast of Brazil, an agency official said on Monday.

Michael Bromwich, the head of the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, said the agency requested the briefing to gain more information about the accident and to assess whether there were any implications for U.S. offshore drilling oversight.

Bromwich said the briefing would take place within the next 10 days.

Chevron was drilling in deep waters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro when it spilled about 2,400 barrels of oil into the ocean earlier this month.

The company has blamed the spill on wrongly estimated pressure and rock strength in the oil reservoir it was targeting.

