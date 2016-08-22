Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK U.S. drivers logged 3.2 percent more miles in June than a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a monthly report on Monday.
Travel for the month is estimated to be 282.3 billion vehicle miles, the DOT said. Total mileage year to date has risen by 3.3 percent to 1,580.2 billion vehicle miles, the report said.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.