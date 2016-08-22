Traffic moves through the rain along interstate 5 in Encinitas, California December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK U.S. drivers logged 3.2 percent more miles in June than a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a monthly report on Monday.

Travel for the month is estimated to be 282.3 billion vehicle miles, the DOT said. Total mileage year to date has risen by 3.3 percent to 1,580.2 billion vehicle miles, the report said.

