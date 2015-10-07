Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration is testing new technology capable of detecting radio signals from rogue drones that could threaten aircraft around U.S. airports, a senior FAA official told lawmakers on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Morgan)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.