WASHINGTON The first of six U.S. test sites chosen to perform unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) research will start flight operations during the week of May 5, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The site in North Dakota will begin using a Draganflyer X4ES small UAS, with the initial goal to agricultural research including checking soil quality and the status of crops.

