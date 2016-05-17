NEW YORK - Nearly 300 personal items belonging to jazz great Duke Ellington, including the white baby grand piano on which he composed some of his most famous songs, will be sold at auction on May 18 at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Original music manuscripts, a diamond pocket watch, dinner jackets, tuxedos and suits worn by the dapper composer, pianist and bandleader who died in 1974 will also be included in the sale.

"The greatest prize of all, I think I'm safe in saying, is Duke Ellington's white baby grand piano on which he was known to compose much of his music," said Arlen Ettinger, the president of Guernsey's, which is conducting the auction.