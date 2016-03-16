WASHINGTON - Two bald eagles, who are known as Mr. President and The First Lady, tend to their eggs in a nest in the U.S. National Arboretum.

The eggs, which were laid on February, are expected to hatch in the few days. The bald eagle pair are the first to nest in the arboretum since 1947.

A webcam captures live footage of the federally protected bird, which is a symbol of the U.S. government and is featured on currency and in the presidential seal.

The bald eagle almost disappeared from the United States decades ago. It was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007 after habitat protection and the banning of the pesticide DDT led to its recovery.