A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York on September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The supermoon is seen next to the air-traffic warning light illuminated headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, early morning September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The moon covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse is seen behind a railway station neon sign in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People look at the screen displaying the moon, appearing in a dim red colour, which is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over the peak of mount Rigi, Switzerland, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Clouds pass over as the moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse in Cape Town, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A supermoon, the last of this year's supermoons rises above trees in Tierra Blanco de Cartago, Costa Rica September 27, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A combination of six pictures shows the rising supermoon in the sky in Frankfurt, Germany, early morning September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A supermoon is seen in the sky in Colmar, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A supermoon is seen in the sky in Colmar, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A supermoon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat Sunday night and Monday when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.

The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon" is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth.

"There’s no physical difference in the moon. It just appears slightly bigger in the sky," planetary geologist Noah Petro, with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said.

If skies are clear, the phenomenon will be visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa and parts of West Asia and the eastern Pacific. In the United States, the eclipse begins at 8:11 p.m. EDT. The total eclipse starts two hours later and lasts for one hour and 12 minutes.

It has been more than 30 years since a supermoon combined with a lunar eclipse, said NASA. The next total lunar eclipse will not be until 2018. The next supermoon-lunar eclipse combination will not happen until 2033.

For more than an hour Sunday night, Earth’s shadow will blanket the full moon as the planet passes between the sun and the moon. The brilliant white glow of the moon will slowly transform into a dim red. The coloring is caused by Earth’s atmosphere scattering sunlight into the shadow.

Because the moon is not perfectly round, its distance from Earth varies by about 31,000 miles (49,900 km) as it circles around the planet every 27 days.

At its closest point, known as perigee, the moon comes as close as 225,622 miles (363,104 km) from Earth. At apogee, the most distant point, the moon is 252,088 miles (406,696 km) away.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams and Grant McCool)