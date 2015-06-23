Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 2.0 percent in the second quarter following data that showed gains in new and existing home sales in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.
This was up slightly from the regional Fed's prior estimate on June 16 of a 1.9 percent rise.
The gain of 5.1 percent in May existing home sales and a 2.2 percent May increase in new home sales helped raise the model's forecast on residential investment growth to 10.0 percent from 7.0 percent in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
