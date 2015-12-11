Shoppers look at merchandise at a Walmart store in Secaucus, New Jersey in this November 11, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter after data showed a faster pace of consumer spending in November and reduced drag from inventory in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

That pace is more brisk than the regional Fed's prior estimate of 1.5 percent growth a week ago, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model estimated fourth-quarter consumer spending growth of 2.4 percent, against an earlier projection of 2.2 percent, following the November retail sales data released Friday.

The Commerce Department said overall retail sales grew 0.2 percent last month, a tad weaker than the 0.3 percent forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

Core spending at stores, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, rose 0.6 percent, greater than the 0.4 percent increase projected by economists.

The Atlanta Fed said inventory investments in the fourth quarter would be less of a drag following a 0.4 percent rise in retail inventories. The estimated decline in inventory investments was reduced to 0.4 percent from an earlier 0.6 percent.

