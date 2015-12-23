NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter as data suggested weaker consumer spending and residential investment growth, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

That pace is slower than the regional Fed's prior estimate of 1.9 percent growth on Dec. 16, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model estimated fourth-quarter consumer spending growth of 2.1 percent, against an earlier projection of 2.6 percent, following the November consumer spending figures released earlier Wednesday.

The Atlanta Fed said residential investments are likely growing 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than an earlier estimate of 8.0 percent, following Tuesday's data that showed a 10.9 percent drop in existing home sales in November.

