Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.7 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Monday.

The regional central bank said its final estimate on third-quarter GDP was 2.1 percent, which was well below the 2.9 percent the government reported on Friday,the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)