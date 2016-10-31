German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.7 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Monday.
The regional central bank said its final estimate on third-quarter GDP was 2.1 percent, which was well below the 2.9 percent the government reported on Friday,the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.