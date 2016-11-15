New developments are seen under construction along the RiverWalk, adjoining downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3.3 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following a surprisingly strong increase in domestic retail sales in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was faster than the 3.1 percent growth rate calculated on Nov. 9, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)