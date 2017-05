Cargo containers sit idle at the Port of Los Angeles as a back-log of over 30 container ships sit anchored outside the Port in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr./File Photo

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3.6 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter after data showed domestic housing starts hit a nine-year high in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was faster than the 3.3 percent growth rate calculated on Nov. 15, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

