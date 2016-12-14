Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.4 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following weaker-than-expected data on retail sales in November, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.
The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was lower than the 2.6 growth rate calculated on Dec. 9, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .