Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.9 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter of 2016 following data that showed wholesale inventories recorded their biggest rise in two years in November, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.
The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was unchanged from the growth rate last Friday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.