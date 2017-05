A commuter passes by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.2 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the latest data on retail sales, consumer prices, industrial output and business inventory, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was lower than the 2.7 percent growth rate calculated on Feb. 9, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

