NEW YORK The U.S. economy is expanding at a 3.6 percent annualized pace in the second quarter following the latest payrolls and wholesale inventory data, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.

The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was weaker than the 4.2 percent growth rate calculated on May 4, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)