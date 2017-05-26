Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is expected to expand at a 3.7 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on reports released earlier this week that showed decreases in new and existing home sales in April, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Friday.
The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was slower than the 4.1 percent reading calculated on May 16, the Atlanta Fed said.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.