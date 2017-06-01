Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is expected to grow at a 4.0 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on the latest data on factory activity, construction and consumer spending released this week, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.
The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was faster than the 3.8 percent clip calculated on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.