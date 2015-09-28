Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.8 percent in the third quarter after a mildly stronger-than-expected 0.4 percent increase in personal spending in August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.
This was a faster rate from the regional Fed bank's prior estimate of 1.4 percent last Thursday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The August increase in real personal consumption expenditures raised the quarter's pace to 3.5 percent from its prior estimate of 3.2 percent, the regional Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.