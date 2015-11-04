Wall St. set to open flat; Fed meet, Apple report awaited
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter with expected stronger consumer spending and investment growth in the wake of data on U.S. services sector activity in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.
This was faster than the regional Fed's prior estimate of 1.9 percent rate on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The model upgraded its outlook on fourth-quarter real consumer spending growth to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent and on real fixed investment growth to 4.3 percent from 3.0 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing index rose to 59.1 in October from a reading of 56.9 in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a dip to 56.5.
An ISM services reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.