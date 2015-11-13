NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter as signs of an improving labor market are offset by an expected drop in inventory investment, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

This was unchanged from the regional Fed's prior estimate on Nov. 4, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model estimated fourth-quarter real growth improved to 2.9 percent after the robust October payrolls report.

The model revised that figure on a forecast drag from inventory investments to -0.8 percent from an earlier -0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)