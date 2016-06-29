Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.7 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following data on consumer spending in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.
The latest GDP estimate was slightly faster than the 2.6 percent pace calculated on June 24, the regional Fed said on its website.
On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economy, rose 0.4 percent last month following an upwardly revised 1.1 percent jump in April.
Based on these spending figures, the Atlanta Fed said its forecast on real consumer spending growth in the second quarter increased from 4.1 percent to 4.3 percent.
The growth in consumer spending was mitigated by a drop in the forecast of the second-quarter change in net exports in 2009 dollars to $11 billion from $14 billion after Monday's advance report on international trade in goods, the regional central bank said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.