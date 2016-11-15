The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

NEW YORK Barclays economists on Tuesday upgraded their forecast for U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to 2.7 percent annualized rate from 2.5 percent following a larger-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in retail sales in October. [nLNNFMEC7W] [nLLAFMECAB]

"Retail sales were significantly stronger than expected in October, and the previous month’s data were revised higher, suggesting solid momentum in consumer spending into Q4," the Barclays economists wrote in a research note.

