Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK Barclays economists on Tuesday upgraded their forecast for U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to 2.7 percent annualized rate from 2.5 percent following a larger-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in retail sales in October. [nLNNFMEC7W] [nLLAFMECAB]
"Retail sales were significantly stronger than expected in October, and the previous month’s data were revised higher, suggesting solid momentum in consumer spending into Q4," the Barclays economists wrote in a research note.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .