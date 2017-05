A shipping container is shown as it is loaded onto a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK Barclays economists on Tuesday raised their view on U.S. economic growth in the first quarter to 1.6 percent from 1.2 percent after government data showed a larger-than-forecast narrowing of the goods trade in February.

U.S. trade deficit in goods shrank to $64.8 billion in February from $68.8 billion in January. Barclays economists had projected a deficit of $68.0 billion last month.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)