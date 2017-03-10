U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $192 billion budget deficit in February as outlays far outstripped receipts, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The budget deficit was $193 billion in February 2016, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit was $349 billion compared with $353 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $181 billion.

Receipts last month came to $172 billion, a 2 percent increase from February 2016, while outlays stood at $364 billion, up 1 percent from the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Andrea Ricci)