A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON The U.S. government posted a $107 billion budget deficit in August, a 66 percent increase from the same month last year, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

This compared to a deficit of $64 billion in August 2015, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $108 billion deficit for last month.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, August would have shown a $118 billion deficit compared with an adjusted $107 billion deficit in the same month in 2015.

The fiscal year-to-date deficit was $621 billion through August, up 17 percent from a $530 billion deficit at the same time last year. There were no calendar adjustments.

Receipts last month totaled $231 billion, a 10 percent increase from August 2015, while outlays stood at $338 billion, a 23 percent rise from the same month a year ago.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)