U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. businesses expect the nation's economy to grow between 3 percent and 3.5 percent at least through mid-2015, but their longer term outlook is less certain, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.
"Energy prices and inflation should remain low for the time being," the group's president, Tom Donohue, said in speech. "There is no reason to think that another recession is lurking out there on the near term horizon."
But beyond the near term, "the outlook is much less certain," he said, especially with China’s growth slowing, Europe "floundering" and Japan perhaps sinking back to recession.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.