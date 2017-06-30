FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
U.S. Midwest factory index hits three-year high: Chicago PMI
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
India this week
June 30, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 19 hours ago

U.S. Midwest factory index hits three-year high: Chicago PMI

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity unexpectedly strengthened to its strongest level in a little over three years in June, an index jointly developed by MNI Indicators and ISM-Chicago released on Friday showed.

The Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer, climbed to 65.7, its highest since May 2014, from 59.4 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 58.0 for June.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

