NEW YORK Nov 17 - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Nov 16 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $4.7 billion to $912.4 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.3 billion to $945.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.8 billion to $197.4 billion.

