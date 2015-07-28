Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence weakened in July, due in part to a less optimistic outlook on the labor market, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 90.9 and was lower than a downwardly revised 99.8 in June.
The reading marked its lowest level since September 2014.
Economists had forecast a July reading of 100.0,according to a Reuters poll.
The June figure was originally reported at 101.4.
The report's hard-to-get jobs index rose to 26.7 last month from June's upwardly adjusted 26.1.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.