NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in May, compared with a downwardly revised 165,000 jobs in April which were the fewest since January 2014, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP NationalEmployment Report would show a gain of 200,000 jobs.

April's private payrolls were revised lower from an originally reported 169,000 increase.

The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department'smore comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, whichincludes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.employment to have grown by 225,000 jobs in May, steady from April's 223,000 increase. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent.

