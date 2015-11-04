Wall St. set to open flat; Fed meet, Apple report awaited
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 182,000 jobs in October, a tick above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs.
Private payroll gains in September were revised down to 190,000 from an originally reported 200,000 increase.
The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.
The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S. employment to have grown by 180,000 jobs in October, compared to the 142,000 created in September.
The unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
