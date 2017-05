A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs economists said on Wednesday they raised their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent following a smaller-than-forecast widening in goods trade deficit in April.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. goods trade gap grew to $57.5 billion from $56.9 billion in March. Goldman economists had forecast the deficit of $57.9 billion for April.

