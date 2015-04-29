Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
WASHINGTON Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to their highest level since 2013, a positive sign for the U.S. housing market amid expectations it is emerging from a soft patch.
The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said its pending home sales index rose 1.1 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1 percent gain. The NAR also revised its February reading to show a larger gain than initially reported.
The increase last month put contract signings, which usually turn into sales after a month or two, at their highest level since June 2013.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.