Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell more than expected in May, a sign that the housing market was losing steam in the second quarter.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its pending home sales index, based on contracts signed last month, dropped 3.7 percent to 110.8.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast pending home sales falling 1.1 percent last month. Contracts usually become sales after a month or two.
The index was 0.2 percent lower than in May 2015. It was the first year-over-year decline in almost two years.
Contracts fell in all of the nation's four regions in May from the month earlier. Pending home sales for April were also revised downward to a 3.9 percent rise from 5.1 percent.
Both March and April, key selling months in the housing market, had readings that came in stronger than expected and the fall in May could partly be attributed to a lack of inventory, the NAR said.
The overall housing market has been underpinned by an economy near full employment and historically low mortgage rates.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.