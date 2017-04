Store manager Jared Minsky talks to a potential customer about gold watches inside the Gold Standard jewellery store in New York, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose in March, pointing to a pick-up in growth in the months ahead.

The Conference Board said on Monday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.8 percent to 100.9 last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to gain 0.7 percent.

