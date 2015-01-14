U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. business inventories rose in November as sales fell for a second straight month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
Inventories increased 0.2 percent. That was in line with economists' expectations and followed a similar gain in October.
Inventories are a major component of gross domestic product. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in October.
Business sales fell 0.2 percent in November after slipping 0.3 percent the prior month.
At November's sales pace, it would take 1.31 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from October.
