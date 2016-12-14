Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK J.P. Morgan on Wednesday reduced its U.S. economic growth forecast in the fourth quarter to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent as a result of weaker-than-forecast data on domestic retail sales in November.
Michael Feroli, an economist at the bank, said in a research report that real consumer spending now is on track to grow at an annualized 1.6 percent rate in fourth quarter, compared with an earlier pace of 1.9 percent to 2.0 percent.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .