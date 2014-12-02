U.S. small businesses ramped up borrowing in October, pushing the Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index to a record high, according to data released on Tuesday.

The reading of 131.8, up from 127.1 in September, was the highest since the index launched in 2005. The previous record was set in January 2007; later that year, the nation's economy fell into its deepest downturn in decades, a recession from which it has yet to fully recover.

This time around the signs point to more growth ahead, not less, PayNet founder Bill Phelan said.

"The conditions then were so much different than they are today," Phelan said, offering as evidence data on loan delinquencies as tracked by a separate PayNet index.

Loan delinquencies had been steadily rising in the months before the January 2007 borrowing peak, reaching 2.5 percent of all loans. In October 2014, however, delinquencies fell to 1.56 percent from 1.57 percent the previous month.

That means borrowers today probably aren't taking as many risks with their money as they were back then, when over-leveraging led to a surge in defaults.

The U.S. economy last quarter registered its fastest growth in a decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to finally end two years of bond-buying stimulus at the end of October.

Still, lingering concerns about the health of the U.S. labor market and subdued inflation mean the central bank is likely to keep interest rates near zero until the middle of next year.

PayNet collects real-time loan information such as originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S. lenders.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)