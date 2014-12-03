A woman shops at Walmart as the store prepares for Black Friday in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK The monthly pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed a bit more than previously estimated in November to hit its lowest level since April, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The final services sector Purchasing Managers Index compiled by information services company Markit slipped to 56.2 in November from 57.1 in October. Markit had initially estimated the index at 56.3 in its preliminary reading released in late November.

A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.

"The slowing is still only modest, and leaves the economy growing at its approximate long-term trend rate," Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said.

"The survey data remain consistent with another month of non-farm payrolls rising by at least 200,000 in November."

The government's non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday and economists estimate the U.S. economy created 230,000 jobs last month according to a Reuters poll.

Markit's final composite PMI, a weighted average of its manufacturing and services indexes, dipped to 56.1 last month from 57.2 in October. It matched the preliminary estimate.

The composite employment component rose to 54.1 last month to hit its highest since June, from 53.2 in the final October reading.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)