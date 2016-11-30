A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region rose in November, a private survey released on Wednesday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region increased to 54.11 from 47.46 in October.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

The survey's component on new orders jumped to 64.87 from 47.67 in October, while its production gauge climbed to 53.16 from 46.59.

But the survey's employment subindex fell to 45.58 last month from 54.34 in October.

The university and ISM-Milwaukee discontinued their survey in May and resumed publication in October.

